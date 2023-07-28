Women in Sports

Inside the Power of EA Sports' Brand With Andrea Hopelain

Hear how the svp is building a global franchise

By Mollie Cahillane

 

The FIFA brand is strong, but the EA Sports brand may be stronger.

Andrea Hopelain, svp of brand for EA Sports, joins Champions of Change to explain how she’s overseeing the rebrand of the iconic FIFA video game franchise into EA Sports FC, arriving in 2024, following a record-breaking FIFA ’23 launch.

EA Sports reveals a new brand identity to fans after its big split from FIFA last year.

‘Glory or Nothing’: How EA Sports Is Carving Out a New Brand in Post-FIFA Evolution

Hopelain also dives into how EA Sports is integrating female athletes into historically male video games, and how the company can market to women to grow the company’s fanbase.

Plus, learn about Hopelain’s favorite games, and how her skills as a former competitive soccer player have changed her career trajectory.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's senior TV reporter, covering the business of connected TV, streaming, measurement and sports media.

