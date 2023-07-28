Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

The FIFA brand is strong, but the EA Sports brand may be stronger.

Andrea Hopelain, svp of brand for EA Sports, joins Champions of Change to explain how she’s overseeing the rebrand of the iconic FIFA video game franchise into EA Sports FC, arriving in 2024, following a record-breaking FIFA ’23 launch.

Hopelain also dives into how EA Sports is integrating female athletes into historically male video games, and how the company can market to women to grow the company’s fanbase.

Plus, learn about Hopelain’s favorite games, and how her skills as a former competitive soccer player have changed her career trajectory.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple podcasts or find it on Spotify.