The last time the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity took place in person, nobody had heard of Covid-19 nor read a brief for a “We’re in This Together” spot. The United Nations was gearing up to deliver a three-part report detailing how burning fossil fuels was responsible for global warming that will devastate communities around the world—and outlining the drastic changes required to mitigate it. And Russia hadn’t yet invaded Ukraine in a war that is funded by its oil and gas business.