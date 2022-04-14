The Importance of Serving the Underserved 

With a projected buying power of $1.7 trillion by 2030, Black consumers are an economic force. But still, their needs remain underserved. However, companies like Mastercard are making strides toward more equitable experiences by investing in services, products, and spending in Black communities. Shelley Stewart III, partner at McKinsey & Company, and Salah Gloss, svp of Social Impact at Mastercard, joined Adweek’s Sustainability Week to discuss how companies can understand Black spending patterns and consumer needs to drive inclusive economic growth and equality.