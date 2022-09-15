Retailing

The Home Depot Names Delta Air Line's Molly Battin New SVP, CMO

She spent nearly 3 years at the airliner as its global brand marketing lead

Home Depot store
There are over 2,300 The Home Depot locations across the U.S.The Home Depot
By Stephen Lepitak

11 seconds ago

Hardware retailer The Home Depot has named Molly Battin as its senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

