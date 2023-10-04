Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

A surprising announcement rippled through Silicon Valley in the Spring of 2017. A mysterious “flying car” venture called Kittyhawk took the spotlight, fueled by rumors of Google co-founder Larry Page’s involvement.

A marvel of engineering, this all-electric innovation promised to reduce traffic congestion and open the skies for dreamers—a moonshot that captivated engineers, futurists and tech enthusiasts.

But over time, that moonshot started to look more like a long shot. With Page’s financial backing and abundant resources, how could this project have possibly failed?

Stream the latest episode of The Great Fail below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.