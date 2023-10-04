Adweek Podcasts

The Great Fail Podcast: How Kittyhawk Went From Moonshot to a Long Shot

Back in 2017, a mysterious 'flying car' venture opened the skies for dreamers

Headshot of Debra Chen
By Debra Chen

Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass.

A surprising announcement rippled through Silicon Valley in the Spring of 2017. A mysterious “flying car” venture called Kittyhawk took the spotlight, fueled by rumors of Google co-founder Larry Page’s involvement.

A marvel of engineering, this all-electric innovation promised to reduce traffic congestion and open the skies for dreamers—a moonshot that captivated engineers, futurists and tech enthusiasts.

But over time, that moonshot started to look more like a long shot. With Page’s financial backing and abundant resources, how could this project have possibly failed? 

Stream the latest episode of The Great Fail below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Adweek's Olivia Morley joins the podcast to discuss the company's ascent and downfall.

The Great Fail Podcast: The Wing(s) Get Clipped

Headshot of Debra Chen

Debra Chen

Debra Chen is an award-winning producer and host of The Great Fail, which examines the rise and fall of iconic brands and companies to garner lessons for executives in leadership positions.

Recommended articles