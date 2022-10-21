The Great Fail: How LulaRoe Leggings Stretched the Law

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Several legal cases were pending when a class-action lawsuit led by the Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson was filed against the multilevel marketing company, LulaRoe. This particular lawsuit alleged that the founders of LulaRoe made false and deceptive representations regarding their business, inspiring thousands of optimistic entrepreneurs to invest their money into the lucrative venture.