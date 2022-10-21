Adweek Podcasts

The Great Fail: How LulaRoe Leggings Stretched the Law

Debra Chen dives deep into one of the most well-known scandals in America

By Debra Chen

6 mins ago

Several legal cases were pending when a class-action lawsuit led by the Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson was filed against the multilevel marketing company, LulaRoe. This particular lawsuit alleged that the founders of LulaRoe made false and deceptive representations regarding their business, inspiring thousands of optimistic entrepreneurs to invest their money into the lucrative venture.

Debra Chen

Debra Chen is an award-winning producer and host of The Great Fail, which examines the rise and fall of iconic brands and companies to garner lessons for executives in leadership positions.

