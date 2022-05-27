Content Marketing

The Future of Content Is Personalized 

From insights to action with Google 

Sean T. Smith for Adweek
By Alexandra Bower

Personalization is the future of content as consumers look for ideas and entertainment beyond “traditional” social feeds on surfaces that are both tailored to their interests and privacy. To remain competitive, brands will not only need to diversify their media mix across platforms, they’ll need to deliver more snackable, visually compelling stories that “click” with audiences and keep privacy in mind. Google’s Arthur Gerigk and Eva Valerio stopped by Adweek’s Social Media Week to share the latest industry insights and changes in consumer behavior and content consumption.   

