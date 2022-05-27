The Future of Content Is Personalized 

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Personalization is the future of content as consumers look for ideas and entertainment beyond “traditional” social feeds on surfaces that are both tailored to their interests and privacy. To remain competitive, brands will not only need to diversify their media mix across platforms, they’ll need to deliver more snackable, visually compelling stories that “click” with audiences and keep privacy in mind. Google’s Arthur Gerigk and Eva Valerio stopped by Adweek’s Social Media Week to share the latest industry insights and changes in consumer behavior and content consumption.