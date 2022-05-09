Don't miss Social Media Week! . Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC. .

In a world abuzz with Whatsapp pings and email notifications, handwritten notes are a rarity. Whether it’s a poem in a birthday card, an apology letter or silly scribble on a Post-It, the written word has the ability to evoke emotions in ways that can elude the digital form.