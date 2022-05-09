Content Marketing

The Brands Reviving the Lost Art of Letter Writing to Drive Loyalty

The likes of Sweaty Betty, John Lewis and Gymshark are putting pen to paper to drive retention

The Brands Reviving the Lost Art of Letter Writing to Drive Loyalty
Sweaty Betty has found success sending handwritten thank you letters to loyal customers.Sweaty Betty
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rebecca Stewart

39 seconds ago

Don't miss Social Media Week!. Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC..

In a world abuzz with Whatsapp pings and email notifications, handwritten notes are a rarity. Whether it’s a poem in a birthday card, an apology letter or silly scribble on a Post-It, the written word has the ability to evoke emotions in ways that can elude the digital form.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Sideways computer
Voice

To Build Trust and Unlock Innovation, Support Your Employees’ Side Hustlesicon-image

By Kate Watts

Leadership & Talent

18 Marketing Chiefs Who Have Persevered—and Prospered—Through Unprecedented Upheaval

By Adweek Staff

illustration of a woman pushing a grocery cart and reading a food label
Data Points

Infographic: Our Food Choices Have Changed 2 Years Into the Pandemicicon-image

By Eva Kis

dress shoes with roots growing out of them
Leadership & Talent

What We Can Learn From the Leaders Who’ve Lasted in the Ever-Evolving Role of CMOicon-image

By David Kaplan

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

The Upfronts Need an Upgrade

By Jason Brown, SVP, Advertising Sales, DIRECTV Advertising

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil