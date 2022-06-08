Sports Marketing

The Boston Celtics Go Small to Help Hometown Businesses With Vistaprint

Jersey patch sponsorship is an ongoing effort to boost the community for both brands

Vista and the Boston Celtics partnered together and have placed an emphasis on community
The Celtics and Vista struck a multi-year sponsorship deal in 2020.Vista, Getty Images
Headshot of Rafael Canton
By Rafael Canton

1 min ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

As the Boston Celtics hope to capture their 18th championship in franchise history in this year’s NBA Finals, small businesses will be at the heart of the team’s story thanks to a multi-year partnership with jersey patch sponsor Vistaprint.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Rafael Canton

Rafael Canton

Rafael Canton is Adweek's breaking news reporter for brand marketing.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Burger King ad featuring two Whoppers: one with two bottom halves of a bun and one with two top halves of a bun. The caption reads, Time to be proud.
Food & Beverage

Burger King’s Pride Whopper Stunt Burns LGBTQ+ Communities

By Stephen Lepitak

Adweek Podcasts

The Great Fail Podcast: How Kmart Went From Blue Light Special to Candlelight Vigil

By Debra Chen

Influencers & Creators

LinkedIn Creator Updates Highlighted by Extended Ability to Host Audio Events

By David Cohen

A hand holds a can of White Claw Hard Lemonade Seltzer. The photo is in black and white, except for the can
Beer & Spirits

White Claw Taps Into the Spirit of Reinvention for New Lemonade Hard Seltzer Ad

By T.L. Stanley

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

How Forward-Thinking Brands Leverage Machine Translation for Better Results

By Deepti Velury

How Hilton, Barefoot Wines and Target Rise Above to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

By Stephen F. Macias, President, Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom