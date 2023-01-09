Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now .

Adweek assembled six CMOs for a roundtable to discuss their plans for driving growth amid economic headwinds. But we wanted to hear from other marketers as well about how they are approaching the new year.

We talked with several marketers at Adweek’s recent NexTech event about the biggest challenges that they and their teams will face this year, the best piece of advice they’ve received for navigating this time of economic uncertainty and their big predictions for 2023.

Here’s what they had to say: