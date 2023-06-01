Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

This week saw the end of multiple prestige shows, with millions speculating about how they would end. Would their conspiracy theories be fulfilled? Would their hopes be realized, or would they soon pen vitriolic tweets denouncing the writers?

As a massive fan of Succession and Ted Lasso (life is about balance), I met this week with sadness and trepidation. How do you say goodbye to shows that helped us survive the past few years of disruption and isolation? Shows that made you root for the irredeemable or hope that the eternal optimist is right? In truth, I needed both of them.

They represent so much for all of us viewers. For brands, they offer something equally as powerful: attention. The drive to be a part of these types of moments fuels budgets for Super Bowl ad buying, and the chance to jump into these moments in thoughtful, brand-aligned ways is hard but worth it when companies stick the landing.

Creating like fans

Nameberry.com, a site that recommends baby names and shares their meaning, drove millions of views across Twitter and TikTok with its name-based prediction of who would “win” in the finale of Succession, with earned media in The New York Times, Sports Illustrated, MLB, Yahoo and more. The original TikTok video has nearly 500,000 views, with many loving the connection between the popular show and baseball history.

This theory about Tom in Succession is wild. 👀 pic.twitter.com/xoOXJV90iF — Christina Garnett (@ThatChristinaG) May 25, 2023

Like many creators on the platform, Nameberry found its own method for predicting who would prove victorious. It found the intersection of the brand and the show, and created relevant content like a fan, not a brand, which helped make the difference. Nameberry also made it possible for others to download the video and share it across other platforms.

Fans can tell when brands get it vs. those that act like they do. Are they truly a part of the fan base, or are they trying too hard to butt into the conversation?

Contagious content

The beauty of content is that when it resonates, you feel compelled to share it with others and become a part of a chorus of fellow fans.

Watching and discussing shows like Succession and Ted Lasso becomes a communal exercise on a specific night of the week, a tradition of scheduled consumption. Depending on what you’re watching, there is a communal cry, gasp, laugh and, eventually, closure.

This chorus of fans creates an environment where brands can nerd out too. But how do you stick the landing and avoid the dreaded “Silence, brand.” meme?

Join the conversation already happening. Be human. Ahead of the finale of Ted Lasso, Nike admitted it didn’t know how things would end, but what a ride it’s been, huh?

Both of these ads tap into specific fan behaviors, making these communities feel seen and, ideally, building brand affinity.

The key to becoming part of a cultural moment is acknowledging that it’s not for everybody. Plenty of people don’t watch the Super Bowl or awards shows. You are resonating with the passionate: the quality in a sea of quantity.

Nike’s spot speaks to this passion in a way that has become its trademark. As the spot winds through the people of Richmond, familiar faces appear as a seemingly endless handmade AFC scarf unfurls with the message: “We don’t know what will happen, but we can go further, be braver, come back stronger. We can believe even harder, and we can change what victory looks like. We don’t know how it will end, but we know we’ve already won.”

Ted Lasso’s endless optimism and ability to transform those around him was central to a show that acted as a balm in a sad and broken Covid world. Nike’s ad celebrates the fans and nods to this feeling shared by so many.

Stories have the ability to humanize brands, making them relatable and memorable. They create a sense of authenticity and build trust by sharing experiences, values and aspirations. When brands effectively utilize storytelling, they can forge an emotional bond with their audience, sparking conversations, generating loyalty and fostering a sense of community.

It’s the brands that use storytelling and speak with the heart of a fan that capture attention.