From rogue beard hairs and night sweats to hormonal rage, lube-fueled intimacy and bladder weakness; the menopause throws up a host of challenges for women. Though despite its impact on half the population it’s still a taboo topic. Enter, incontinence brand TENA, which has been rewriting the narrative through its marketing.