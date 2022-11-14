After an exhausting few years of pandemic-related uncertainty and turbulence, the job market is expected to continue experiencing unpredictability as fears of a recession loom. Jack Kennedy, U.K. and Ireland economist at Indeed, took the stage during Adweek’s Brandweek Europe to provide insights on what the next few months might hold in terms of recruiting in the marketing sector.

From Great Resignation to Great Realization

In the wake of the Great Resignation, Kennedy said another phenomenon is taking place, something he calls The Great Realization.

“The pandemic really gave job seekers a lot of opportunity to pause and reflect on what they want from work,” he said. “Our survey found that 25% of people had a chance to reflect on their career and whether it’s what they really want to be doing. And half of all workers now feel more motivated to make changes as a result of that.”

According to Kennedy, the realization that people want higher-paying jobs that are remote-friendly is reigniting interest in marketing.

“We’ve seen that job-seeker interest in the marketing sector is rising,” Kennedy said. “This is part of a larger trend since the pandemic where candidate interest is shifting toward higher-paying, remote-friendly occupations. Part of that piece of candidates reappraising what they want from work and marketing certainly has been a sector that’s benefitting from that in terms of job seeker interest.”

Reimagining employee benefits and culture

After years of lockdown and public health turmoil, Kennedy said today’s job seekers are looking for benefits that prioritize their health and well-being over things like pizza parties and free office supplies.

“They are more focused on well-being support, financial advice, and greater flexibility around working,” he said. “We’ve seen a shift toward remote work, of course. But most candidates actually want that blend of in-office and remote in a hybrid setting. We’re continuing to see candidate searches for remote work increase, hitting record highs in recent months. The share of remote work across all jobs on Indeed is 10%, but for marketing, it’s 28%, behind only the tech sector.”

Evolving hiring strategies

Kennedy said that brands looking to hire in the tight labor market should embrace brand storytelling, which leads to higher job seeker interest.

“Employers that can tell a compelling story about why candidates should come and work for them over their competitors have been able to steal a mark from their competitors, which has been crucial in this labor market,” he said. “In fact, we see that employers on Indeed with a strong employer branding presence see a 34% uplift in applications.”

Today’s job seekers have access to a broad range of tools to give them insights into what it’s actually like to work at a company. Kennedy said employers that neglect that aspect of employer brand are seeing candidates go elsewhere.