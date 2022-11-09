Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now .

Swedish electric car brand Polestar is to establish an in-house creative agency as it formalizes how the company produces both product and brand marketing.

Speaking at Social Media Week, Polestar’s chief marketing officer Åsa Borg discussed the automotive company’s design-led ethos and revealed the move which would see the internal agency focus on campaign development, data-led marketing and utilizing digital expertise.

Polestar was founded in 2017 by Volvo and Geely to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility and has set the goal to be climate neutral by 2030.

The company is currently in the process of hiring while expanding the current scope beyond the product marketing development which is already handled internally.

“Being very design-driven, we have a large creative capacity, so it’s grown gradually but it’s easier to keep that side of things close to us and we are excited to make it more efficient,” explained Borg, speaking as the company was releasing its new Polestar 3 SUV model, which is currently being promoted by the internal team.

Creative efficiency

Polestar has already taken a direct-to-consumer, digital first approach which aimed to give its teams immediate access to data to allow them to examine consumer reaction to marketing; it now plans to build upon this.

“The idea is that we create so many things and there is so much creativity within the company, so we will produce marketing [and] online communications throughout the website, and we have a brand shop where we send additional products jobs. So, it’s a broad remit within the team,” added Borg who explained that the company was also keen to bring in a more “external perspective” through new creative additions.

The move comes as the business intends to be more reactive to social trends creatively through the new internal service, which will aim to “make sure [its] brand expression stays on course in the long-term.”

Borg also explained that those who joined the company were attracted by its sustainability agenda which is then made easier through the new recruits’ enthusiasm around the shift to electric.

The team will be based in its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, known as “The Cube,” but will hold a global remit which ultimately is to grow the business and to help sell cars, Borg added.

“We will definitely continue with our transparent approach,” she added of the communications longer term strategy as new products are launched to help consumers better understand its approach. “We also have a lot of new technology and features,” to promote and explain to potential car buyers, too, she said.