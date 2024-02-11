Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Adweek editors are sharing their thoughts on the ads that aired during Super Bowl 58. Here’s how we rated each spot.

BetMGM

Our vote: THUMBS DOWN 👎

Is there still an appetite for Vince Vaughn’s nattering? Possibly. But everyone’s tired of Tom Brady, ubiquitous spokesman, so give him a rest.

BMW

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

Great until the random appearance at the end by Usher. Christopher Walken deserves to stand on his own.

Booking.com

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

Tina Fey elevates everything, even this ad.

Bud Light

Our vote: THUMBS DOWN 👎

Bud Light plays it safe with the genie and the jokes.

Budweiser

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

The Clydesdales could make any snowstorm cozier.

Coors Light

Our vote: THUMBS DOWN 👎

This spot has nostalgia value and a strong, but on-the-nose, soundtrack going for it, and not much else.

Doritos

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

The characters Dina and Mita bring a burst of energy to this brand.

Dove

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

Pared down with a clear purpose-driven message, plus we love the soundtrack.

Drumstick Ice Cream

Our vote: THUMBS DOWN 👎

The joke falls flat, and we wouldn’t want to be stuck on a plane with Dr. Umstick.

e.l.f. Beauty

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

e.l.f. has a knack for showing cultural icons in their best light.

Etsy

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

Refreshing to see a funny, original story without any celebrities.

Google

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

It’s sweet, predictable and manipulative, and sometimes that’s OK.

Hellmann’s

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

Kate McKinnon’s performance makes this – plus, who doesn’t love cats?

Kawasaki

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

Mullets are back with a vengeance and so is Kawasaki with this ad. Ties in perfectly with the product message, too.

Kia

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

A sweet story that tugs at the heartstrings, but feels more like a Christmas ad.

Lindt

Our vote: THUMBS DOWN 👎

Even with the sumptuous chocolate shots, this lands straight in the forgettable middle.

M&M’s

Our vote: THUMBS DOWN 👎

The spokescandies’ clout is wasted and Scarlett Johansson seems out of place here.

Michelob Ultra

Our vote: THUMBS DOWN 👎

Getting Messi was a win, but the ad lacks a strong idea.

Microsoft

Our vote: THUMBS DOWN 👎

A decent product demo, but will this AI-centric spot win over a skeptical public?

Mountain Dew

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

Aubrey Plaza gives a good, if predictable, performance as always and her deadpan delivery juxtaposes nicely with the product message.

Nerds

Our vote: THUMBS DOWN 👎

Great song choice and taste of nostalgia, but the life-sized gummy is a little unsettling.

Oreo

Our vote: THUMBS DOWN 👎

This lacks the playfulness the brand is trying to convey.

Paramount Pictures: ‘A Quiet Place’

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

Harkening back to the pioneering ‘Independence Day’ trailer, Paramount gives us all the thrills, chills and aliens ahead of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’s” June debut.

Paramount Pictures: ‘Bob Marley’

Our vote: THUMBS DOWN 👎

Ads have been running for months, and even Paramount’s recuts and reshsoots aren’t doing much to sell this music biopic.

Paramount+

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

Laugh-out-loud funny and impressive to keep a long-running concept fresh and surprising.

Popeyes

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

With Ken Jeong as his best goofy self, this is likely to be a viewer fav.

Pringles

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

Would like to see a full-length version of this movie.

Reese’s

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

The sight gags and slapstick humor help set the ad apart from all the celeb spots.

Skechers

Our vote: THUMBS DOWN 👎

One of the less memorable spots, but the approach seems to be working for Skechers’ business.

Snap

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

A timely message, though not sure the audience will buy the positioning yet.

Squarespace

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

With Scorsese as a director, of course this would be a great piece of craft and an engaging story with a deeper meaning.

Starry

Our vote: THUMBS DOWN 👎

Yet another celeb-centric spot that will not stand the test of time.

T-Mobile

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

Some viewers might think the affable Zach Braff-Donald Faison combo have overstayed their welcome, but adding Jason Momoa gives the campaign new Flashdance energy.

Toyota

Our vote: THUMBS UP 👍

It’s not just your mom or your driving instructor who’s held onto that car handle for dear life. We’ve all done it, right? So, relatable. Plus, funny screaming.

Uber Eats

Our vote: THUMBS DOWN 👎

Good concept but even with all this talent, the humor still doesn’t land.