In the Autumn of 1968, Truman Capote—the novelist famed for bestsellers including Breakfast at Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood—decided to do something decidedly below his social rank: He took a cross-country road trip. More surprisingly still, he persuaded model and socialite C.Z. Guest to come along. Giddy with the spirit of adventure, the pair motored out of New York for the 2,723-mile drive to Palm Springs, Calif.