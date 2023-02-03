Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse, May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
In the Autumn of 1968, Truman Capote—the novelist famed for bestsellers including Breakfast at Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood—decided to do something decidedly below his social rank: He took a cross-country road trip. More surprisingly still, he persuaded model and socialite C.Z. Guest to come along. Giddy with the spirit of adventure, the pair motored out of New York for the 2,723-mile drive to Palm Springs, Calif.
Within hours, they had a problem. Capote had also brought his bulldog Maggie along—and no restaurant would allow a fat canine in its dining room.