Procter & Gamble is on a mission to let consumers know that small actions at home can add up to make a big difference for the environment. To do so, P&G is committed to innovating and helping the consumers they serve to get the everyday benefits they need from P&G products with the sustainability they want. P&G’s chief brand officer Marc Pritchard joined Adweek’s Sustainability Summit for a candid conversation on the role of brands and companies to help improve environmental sustainability.