How Sports Betting Companies Are Trying to Reach Women

For every woman who bets on a sporting event in the U.S., there are four men exchanging high fives in the sportsbook around her.

For women who want to place bets, the gender imbalance they encounter among sports bettors has deep roots in its illegal, male-dominated history. For gaming companies and their marketers, it’s a tremendous opportunity to even the odds.

More than four years after the Supreme Court’s Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association decision opened the door to legal sports betting nationwide, 34 states and the District of Columbia have legalized some form of sports gambling.