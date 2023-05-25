Snapchat Celebrates Beauty Brands With New AR Lenses

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Snap is celebrating the power of Snapchat’s beauty community by highlighting two new AR lenses released by beauty brands Supergoop and OPI.

The Supergoop Lipshade Lens promotes the launch of the sunscreen company’s new Lipshade SPF 30 lip colors. The lens allows Snapchat users to virtually try on four different colors of the Lipshades in augmented reality. The lens also places makeup on the user’s face and gives them accessories like hats and earrings.

“For the launch of our Lipshade SPF 30, we chose to partner with Snap again as a way of building the lifestyle story of the product,” said Britany LeBlanc, CMO at Supergoop. “We are utilizing our lens not just for shade try-on, but also to show different scenarios that inspire where to wear Lipshade, from the farmer’s market to a summer music festival.”

This isn’t the first AR Snapchat lens from Supergoop. The company previously released a lens encouraging the daily use of SPF products as part of its “Solar Powered Freedom” campaign.

OPI’s Nail Lacquer Lens, meanwhile, allows Snapchat users to virtually try on eight shades of nail polish. The polish is designed to virtually stay in place as people move their hands around in the real world.





OPI’s augmented reality feature.

“Over 250 million Snapchatters engage with augmented reality every day on average, so we know that they’re always looking for immersive new ways to interact with the brands they love,” said Michele Nevitt, head of CPG, health and beauty at Snap.

“Partners like Supergoop and OPI are taking innovative approaches to engage Snapchatters with AR experiences that allow them to discover, try on and buy beauty products, making shopping more personal and accessible than ever before.”