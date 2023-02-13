Serena Williams exited professional tennis last September, following one final U.S. Open run, in a blaze of branding glory—with a pair of powerful ads from longtime partners Nike and Gatorade honoring and cementing her legacy as the sport’s GOAT.

But while Williams has long been one of the industry’s most coveted spokespeople and brand partners—after all, she was Adweek’s 2018 Brand Visionary—the icon has redefined her own approach to advertising and partnerships now that she has stepped off the tennis court for good.