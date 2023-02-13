Super Bowl

Serena Williams Holds Court on Her Super Bowl Ads and Reevaluating Brand Partnerships

After exiting tennis, only ‘authenticity’ will pull her away from family time

Serena Williams
When it comes to working with brands now, 'for me, it’s really about spending as much time as I can with my family,' said Serena Williams.Rose Marie Cromwell for Adweek
Headshot of Lisa Lacy
By Lisa Lacy

2 days ago

Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.


Serena Williams exited professional tennis last September, following one final U.S. Open run, in a blaze of branding glory—with a pair of powerful ads from longtime partners Nike and Gatorade honoring and cementing her legacy as the sport’s GOAT. 

But while Williams has long been one of the industry’s most coveted spokespeople and brand partners—after all, she was Adweek’s 2018 Brand Visionary—the icon has redefined her own approach to advertising and partnerships now that she has stepped off the tennis court for good.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Feb. 13, 2023, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Lisa Lacy

Lisa Lacy

Lisa Lacy is Adweek's commerce editor.

Recommended articles