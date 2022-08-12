Scaling the Consumer Experience With Walgreens’ Tracey Brown 

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Driving over two-thirds of customer loyalty, companies are increasingly recognizing the power of the consumer experience as a brand differentiator. Walgreens is no exception, recently creating the role of chief customer officer after examining how vital CX is to understand growth strategies and profit opportunities for the company and accelerate its transformation, both digitally and in-person. Walgreen’s first-ever president of retail products and chief customer officer, Tracey Brown, stopped by Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss the relationship between consumers and brands and why it is important to keep all channels at the forefront.