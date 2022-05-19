Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

After getting major backlash, Samsung is apologizing for its recent ad for its Galaxy fitness watch that featured a woman of color going for a run at 2 a.m. She is smiling, running through street after street, continuing to smile at the occasional strangers she comes across.