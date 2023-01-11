Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now .

Rémy Martin XO and Fred & Farid have reunited many of the participants in its 2022 Lunar New Year campaign this month to ring in the Year of the Rabbit with events and another special bottle release.

“The Lunar New Year Family Spirit” campaign brings back fashion influencer Jessica Wang and Michelin-starred chef Brandon Jew, who once again appear in vibrant photos from Hong Kong-born photographer Michelle Watt. New to the effort are Wu Assassins star Lewis Tan, photographer Kevin Wong and Lucky Chow producer Danielle Chang.

The group appears in a 30-second spot celebrating the holiday as “an embodiment of the art of blending the things we love with the people we love.” Rémy Martin XO is served alongside traditional foods at a luxurious party. The ad will be used in out-of-home placements in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Houston.

Fred & Farid, Rémy Martin XO

Cocktail parties and spirit trays

“Rémy Martin celebrates diverse cultures in which rich tradition, values and voices can be expressed from one generation to the next, while encouraging each individual to express themselves in new ways,” Rémy Martin Americas vice president Tina Reejsinghani said in a statement. “With our incredible talent partners, this campaign showcases how Rémy Martin XO is a celebratory staple at the Lunar New Year table. While our family and traditions evolve, a table with Rémy Martin XO allows for friends and family from various cultures to join together to toast to the new year.”

The brand worked with Chang to organize cocktail parties in New York and San Francisco on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 that will include eight food pairings—chosen because the number eight represents prosperity in many Asian cultures. The $88 tickets will benefit Welcome to Chinatown and the Center for Asian American Media, respectively.

Along with releasing a new limited-edition bottle, the brand is also selling a Rémy Martin Lunar New Year Family Spirit Tray through ReserveBar starting Jan. 17. The $300 kit includes a bottle of the cognac, coasters and five food pairings.