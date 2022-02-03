Remember The Human With Will Cady

Will Cady is head of creative strategy at Reddit and oversees a team dedicated to finding homes for brands within Reddit’s ecosystem of vast and varied communities. Drawing on his experience connecting brands with the right audience, in the right way, Will’s interview series for SMW+ urges marketers to Remember The Human through an exploration of the role empathy plays in creative strategy. During a time when niche communities have become the most influential, even sophisticated data models are struggling to predict what dictates and defines culture. This series will explore the human elements of community that turn passions into purpose and moments into movements.