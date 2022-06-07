Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
As major brands venture into the resale business, others have been making space for people to buy and sell used products for decades. Outdoor gear retailer REI Co-op sold used gear at its stores through its members-only “garage sales” for more than 60 years.