Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

As major brands venture into the resale business, others have been making space for people to buy and sell used products for decades. Outdoor gear retailer REI Co-op sold used gear at its stores through its members-only “garage sales” for more than 60 years.