Reimagining the Board: New Mandates for a New Era 

Claiming a seat in the boardroom of the future 

By Alexandra Bower

50 seconds ago

The role of the board is changing, assuming broader strategic aims that go beyond just governance and risk management. The strongest boards in 2022 look more like partners to the leadership team — and less like characters on Succession. Jana Rich, founder and ceo at Rich Talent Group, and Greg Welch, partner at Spencer Stuart, served as panelists at Adweek’s CMO Summit East. They discussed the future of the boardroom, what companies are looking for in board members and how to best position yourself to land the role.  

