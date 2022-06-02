Reimagining the Board: New Mandates for a New Era 

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

The role of the board is changing, assuming broader strategic aims that go beyond just governance and risk management. The strongest boards in 2022 look more like partners to the leadership team — and less like characters on Succession. Jana Rich, founder and ceo at Rich Talent Group, and Greg Welch, partner at Spencer Stuart, served as panelists at Adweek’s CMO Summit East. They discussed the future of the boardroom, what companies are looking for in board members and how to best position yourself to land the role.