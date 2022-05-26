Reimagining Beauty in the Experience Economy  

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

As one of the most defining brands of the last decade, Glossier has built a new kind of people-first, digital-centric beauty experience. With a passionate global community that is just as eager to visit a Glossier store, as they are to sport one of the brand’s pink hoodies, Glossier creates experiences that invite participation and foster connection. Ali Weiss, Glossier’s chief marketing officer, shared the company’s unique approach to creating omnichannel experiences and touchpoints that span product, offline and digital at Adweek’s Social Media Week.