Ad Tech

Reaching the Right Customers With Ads Automation

How Google is honing the craft of machine learning 

Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

12 seconds ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

As brands look for new ways to capture demand and drive growth, Google is helping businesses connect with consumers in the moments that matter through ads automation. During Adweek’s Elevate: AI event, Darshan Kantak, vp of product management at Google, and Jamie MacNaughton, head of digital at tails.com discussed how ads automation can help businesses reach the right people with the right message and the benefits of embracing an automation-first marketing strategy. 

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

Pinterest Unwraps New Approach to Holiday Shopping Season for Brands

By David Cohen

Paris Hilton
Hotels

Paris Hilton Makes a Major Cameo in Hilton Hotels’ Biggest Marketing Push in Years

By Shannon Miller

Metaverse

Meta to Debut New Metaverse Series on Facebook, Instagram

By David Cohen

Illustration of a laptop in a dark room with shades closed.
Voice

Sorry This Is Late. I Was Depressed

By Naomi Duckworth

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

Marketing Is Harder Than Ever, But Your CX Doesn’t Need to Suffer

By Prashanth V K, Head of Market Strategy and Thought Leadership, Zoho

The New Golden Age of Television Advertising

By MNTN

The Commerce Trends Transforming Marketing

By PayPal

The Power of Leading With Your Brand’s Purpose

By Amazon Ads