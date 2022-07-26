Reaching the Right Customers With Ads Automation

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

As brands look for new ways to capture demand and drive growth, Google is helping businesses connect with consumers in the moments that matter through ads automation. During Adweek’s Elevate: AI event, Darshan Kantak, vp of product management at Google, and Jamie MacNaughton, head of digital at tails.com discussed how ads automation can help businesses reach the right people with the right message and the benefits of embracing an automation-first marketing strategy.