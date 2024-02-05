Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

Chris Pratt earns himself (and his mustache) the role of a lifetime as he teams up with Pringles for its seventh consecutive Super Bowl ad.

A teaser campaign of a picture of a man’s lip sporting a fine mustache was released last month to let social media users speculate on the celebrity who would appear in the campaign, generating around 30,000 responses. Pringles has been attempting to grow interest in the new direction it is taking this year.

Having revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy star will front its ad, created by Grey New York, the Kellanova-owned chip brand released the 30-second spot one week before airing during the first quarter of the Big Game.

It tells the tale of how Pratt is compared to Pringles brand mascot “Mr. P” while shopping, due to his mustache. A picture of him goes viral online, comparing him to the character, which leads to Pratt snagging the lead role in a film about the apparent life story of Mr. P.

“Pringles has always been one of my go-to favorite snacks, especially the Salt & Vinegar flavor,” said Pratt in a statement. “When Pringles asked me to join them in bringing the story of Mr. P to life, I was honored and immediately began growing out my strikingly similar mustache to get into character. Once fans see the ad, they’ll see Mr. P everywhere, just like I do.”

Supporting the campaign will be public relations, digital, retail marketing, influencer and social media activity.

Consumers will also be able to share images of other places they see or can create Mr. P on Instagram or TikTok using the #ISeeMrP and #PringlesContest hashtags. The contest will run until Feb. 16, and entrants can win cash prizes of up to $15,000.

A Snapchat lens will be released to allow users to see what they would look like sporting a Mr. P-style mustache, eyebrows and bowtie, while featuring iconic U.S. landmarks and locations including Las Vegas and the Statue of Liberty.

“In our first Big Game appearance as Kellanova, we’re celebrating how our fans have organically been spotting and sharing Mr. P in the wild for years,” said Lyndsay Rogers, Kellanova’s U.S. salty snacks vice president and general manager.