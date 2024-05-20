Pizza Hut Taps Top Marketers From PepsiCo and Taco Bell

Leaders from Glossier , Shopify , Mastercard and more will take the stage at Brandweek to share what strategies set them apart and how they incorporate the most valued emerging trends. Register to join us this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Pizza Hut bolstered its marketing team, hiring PepsiCo marketer Kalen Thornton as global chief brand officer and tapping Melissa Friebe from sister Yum! Brands chain Taco Bell as U.S. chief marketing officer.

Former Gatorade CMO Thornton will lead Pizza Hut’s global brand strategy and oversee all aspects of marketing across 110 markets and territories. He will also guide the brand to a new chapter of “relevance,” using physical and digital touchpoints to build deeper relationships with diners, as per a statement from the business.

Most recently vice president of sports, entertainment and gaming at PepsiCo, Thornton is a seasoned marketer, having spent almost a decade at Nike in senior roles overseeing its men’s and Jordan brands.

He will report to global CEO Aaron Powell, who said: “Kalen is a visionary and a proven leader who understands how to create memorable moments for consumers.”

Powell added: “With a strong record of building celebrated global brands, [he] is the right leader to help us connect a new generation through the joy of pizza. I am thrilled for him to join our team and help us take Pizza Hut to the next level.”

Thornton said he is humbled to have the opportunity to contribute to Pizza Hut’s legacy and help shape the future of the brand.

“I believe creativity, community and culture bring people together,” he said in a statement.

In addition to Thornton’s appointment, Melissa Friebe will become CMO for Pizza Hut’s U.S. market, reporting to incoming U.S. president Carl Loredo.

Friebe joins from Taco Bell, where she has held a number of positions, including chief brand strategy officer. In her new role, she will lead all aspects of marketing for the brand’s U.S. business.

U.S. CMO Lindsay Morgan will exit the brand after serving more than eight years in various marketing leadership roles. Morgan introduced the handheld Melts product and the company’s limited-edition augmented reality pizza boxes, as well as heading up its TikTok strategy.

“I’m grateful for the contributions that Lindsay Morgan has made to the Pizza Hut brand over the last many years, including our record-breaking World’s Largest Pizza activation and the successful launch of Melts, and we wish her well in her future endeavors,” said Powell.

A slice of change

The executive leadership changes come as Pizza Hut sales slow down owner Yum! Brands, which also operates KFC and Taco Bell. While KFC and Taco Bell sales increased by 7% and 6%, respectively, for the business in the fourth quarter of 2023, Pizza Hut’s were sluggish by comparison, up just 1%.

Pizza Hut and rival chain Domino’s have gone head to head for decades, and Morgan helped the former surge ahead during the pandemic. In 2021, the restaurant chain’s global same-store sales increased 7% compared to 2020. Trade publication QSR magazine named Pizza Hut its Transformational Brand of 2021, and Morgan even introduced partnerships with third-party aggregators to boost sales. But the downward sales trend was behind Domino’s U.S. same-store sales growth for 2023, which was roughly 1.6%.

Pizza Hut had a Super Bowl pregame spot, “Pizza wHut?” from GSD&M that showcased people enjoying the new Hot Honey Pizza & Wings and exclaiming “Pizza wHut!?”—showing their excitement for the sweet heat.

In addition, Pizza Hut hired hot agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address as its social agency of record in November of last year.

Kyle O’Brien contributed to this story.