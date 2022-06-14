How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Food delivery has become one of the rituals for Super Bowl viewers with 59% of U.S. households likely to order food during the Big Game, according to virtual restaurant solution Nextbite. And pizza is king of the food categories as the most ordered cuisine (93%).