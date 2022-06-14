Sports Marketing

As Pizza Hut Leaves the NFL, Little Caesars Is Suiting Up

It's now the sport's official slice—but can pro football deliver for the QSR?

Little Caesars is the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL
Little Caesars is the NFL's new official pizza sponsor after the league's four-year run with Pizza Hut.
Headshot of Rafael Canton
By Rafael Canton

3 seconds ago

Food delivery has become one of the rituals for Super Bowl viewers with 59% of U.S. households likely to order food during the Big Game, according to virtual restaurant solution Nextbite. And pizza is king of the food categories as the most ordered cuisine (93%).

