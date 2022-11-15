Michael Bay took one look at the upcoming World Cup and decided it needed something:

More America.

We’re still four years away from the United States, Mexico and Canada hosting the World Cup in 2026, but Frito-Lay brought in the bombastic film director to help translate the world’s game into American. As the event’s “first-ever salty-snack brand sponsor,” Frito-Lay allowed Bay to be similarly salty about much of the rest of the globe’s insistence on calling it football instead of soccer.

Because he’s seemingly contractually bound to appear in every other spot that airs within the United States, Peyton Manning appears in this one just to heckle former English captain David Beckham about both the sport and language his homeland invented. Beckham calmly responds by eating Manning’s Lay’s crisps—which we’re surprised he doesn’t call Walkers out of habit—and launching a battle of regional idiom.

Mexican superstar and noteworthy World Cup snub Javier “Chicharito” Hernández insists it’s football, because football is life. Naturally, U.S. national team alums Tim Howard, Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy and Brandi Chastain (with a nod to her ‘99ers Women’s World Cup celebration) insist it’s soccer.

“No matter what side of the football vs. soccer conversation people land on, hopefully they are entertained!” said Manning, likely through a grin.

Tricks and chips

Created by Frito-Lay’s in-house agency, the spot launches on Nov. 15—five days before the World Cup’s Nov. 20 kickoff—and will run through the event’s final on Dec. 18. It launches a campaign that also includes a “snack card” game in which fans can earn free Lay’s or Doritos for every yellow or red card a referee pulls.

Fans have to follow Lay’s and Doritos on Instagram before winning free bags of Lay’s for each yellow card and free Doritos for each red. There will be other games as the tournament progresses, including the interactive online Pass the Ball Challenge and the Snacks Skills TikTok Challenge—where fans can share clips of themselves doing soccer tricks or eating chips in outlandish ways while using the hashtag #soccerORfootball.

However, fans of salty snacks and egregious penalties will want to tune in to these five matches for the first round for a chance to win:

Nov. 29: United States vs. Iran

Nov. 30: Poland vs. Argentina, Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia

Dec. 1: Canada vs. Morocco

Dec. 2: Cameroon vs. Brazil

Frito-Lay’s North American World Cup push started last month as it released three Lay’s flavors—Adobadas, Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper and Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos.

“As soccer grows in popularity across North America, we hope to make the tournament even more fun,” said Brett O’Brien, chief marketing officer of Frito-Lay North America.