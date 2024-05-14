Personalized Fitness: iFit Pioneers AI-Powered Workouts

Leaders from Glossier , Shopify , Mastercard and more will take the stage at Brandweek to share what strategies set them apart and how they incorporate the most valued emerging trends. Register to join us this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Working out can be a challenge for many reasons, from lack of time to difficulty in finding a workout routine. We all find different ways to stay active, and iFit understands that, with software that adapts to individual needs.

iFit Health & Fitness is a fitness and workout app that caters to a thriving community of millions of members worldwide. At the heart of iFit’s offerings are its renowned brands—NordicTrack, ProForm and Freemotion—each powered by the iFit intelligent fitness platform.

This platform intertwines the company’s exclusive software, immersive content and interactive hardware. Headquartered in Logan, Utah, iFit delivers adaptable and personalized workout experiences tailored to individuals of all fitness levels and interests, from professional athletes to hobbyists.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with the CMO of iFit, Mark Phillips, as he explains how the platform is using AI technology to better tailor its program to individual needs.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora or iHeartRadio.