Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
As Peroni Nastro Azzurro unveils its inaugural lighter lager, Stile Capri— its first brand extension since 1963—it is also refreshing its marketing.
Peroni owner Asahi Europe & International is investing $21.3 million (€20 million) into the Stile Capri brand over the next three years. In the first stage of that plan, it has launched a campaign titled “The Taste That Takes You There,” which targets a younger and more informal audience in the 25- to 45-year-old age bracket.
In a lighthearted vein mirroring the taste of the lager, the ads lean into humor—an unusual tone for Peroni.
Created by independent agency Trouble Maker, the four 30-second spots show young people who appear to be living large in the Italian Riviera. The camera then pans out to reveal that while the characters are channeling the spirit of a luxurious vacation, they are actually sunning themselves in the sandpit of a golf course, sitting on a crowded ferry next to a frazzled remote worker, lounging outside a garden center, or basking in the warmth of a café’s heat lamp.
Cannes Lions-winning director Camila Zapiola shot the commercials through production company Stink Films. The ads will launch on June 5 in the U.K., Italy, Hungary and Romania across TV, social and digital.
“We know that some younger adult consumers see Peroni Nastro Azzuro as a more formal drink choice and often for special occasions, which is why humor has been employed as a powerful creative device to show that gone are the days when premium meant traditional,” Peroni Nastro Azzuro global marketing manager Mike O’Donoghue told Adweek. “We wanted to move beyond rational messages and beautiful shots of effervescent amber liquid, and instead connect with this group of consumers with something a little more informal.”
Research has shown that younger adults have different drinking habits than older generations. O’Donoghue pointed out: “[Younger drinkers] can often be more health conscious, choiceful and discerning as a group, and as a result of being well-informed and exploratory, they also value quality, authenticity and a credible product story.”
Asahi Europe & International is branching out with its first light lager as it seeks to compete in a space typically dominated by Mexican and American beer brands. Amid increasing consumer demand for low-alcohol beverage options and growing health consciousness, the global light beer market is expected to reach a value of $386.9 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate of 2.5%, according to market researcher Prudour Private Ltd.
Peroni aims to be a top 10 global beer brand by 2030, and product innovation is a key part of its growth strategy. Last year, it launched the nonalcoholic beer Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.
“Consumers globally have resonated with our message to live every moment with passion and flair in true Italian style, and as they increasingly seek quality and authenticity in what they buy, Peroni Nastro Azzuro has become a trusted choice,” O’Donoghue said. “As we continue to elevate more beer occasions as a distinct and meaningfully modern Italian lager, we get closer to achieving our dream of becoming a top 10 global beer brand.”
CREDITS:
Asahi Europe & International
Global head of brand: Nick Larkworthy
Global marketing manager: Michael O’Donoghue
Trouble Maker
CEO: Simon Hankin
Chief strategy officer: Jonathan Fraser
Senior account director: Luke Johnson
Account manager: Sam Robertson
Strategy director: Florence Gilbey
Senior creative: Charlotte Manners
Creative: Joan Crowley
Senior producer (film): Caroline Connor
Senior producer (OOH): Simon Pedersen
Project director: Callum Proctor
Chief marketing officer: Jonny Grum
International media director: Claudia Cranborn
Social & influencer manager: Hayley Wickens
Social media manager: Ashley Dunkle”
Designer: Tom Griffiths
Unbound
Executive creative director: Elspeth Lynn
Executive creative director: Paul Hogarth
Stink Films in Co-Production with Bold
Director: Camila Zapiola
DOP: Leandro Filloy
Producer: Tomáš Smrček
Stink EP: Kseniya Kurochkina
Bold EP: Rob Godbold
ArgentinaCine
General producer: Nano Tidone
Producer: Eva Manzi
Line producer: Rosario Rodriguez Cappa
Production designer: Charly Carnota
Wardrobe stylist: Sol Canievsky
Editor (Argentina): Joaquin Pellarolo
Editing
Editing house: Marshall Street Editing
Editor: Spencer Ferszt
Assistant: Joshua Sampson
Sound
Music supervision: Twenty Below Music
Sound studio: 750MPH
Sound engineer: Giselle Hall
Producer: Aishah Amodu
Post Production
Post House: UPP
Producer: Štepán Kříž
Colorist: Pavel Marko
VFX supervisor: Miro Gál
Project coordinator: Katarína Boháčová
Photography
Photographer: George Logan
Agent: Horton-Stephens
Post-production: Curious
Photography (Social Stills)
Photographer: Lucila Blumencweig