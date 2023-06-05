Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

As Peroni Nastro Azzurro unveils its inaugural lighter lager, Stile Capri— its first brand extension since 1963—it is also refreshing its marketing.

Peroni owner Asahi Europe & International is investing $21.3 million (€20 million) into the Stile Capri brand over the next three years. In the first stage of that plan, it has launched a campaign titled “The Taste That Takes You There,” which targets a younger and more informal audience in the 25- to 45-year-old age bracket.

In a lighthearted vein mirroring the taste of the lager, the ads lean into humor—an unusual tone for Peroni.

Created by independent agency Trouble Maker, the four 30-second spots show young people who appear to be living large in the Italian Riviera. The camera then pans out to reveal that while the characters are channeling the spirit of a luxurious vacation, they are actually sunning themselves in the sandpit of a golf course, sitting on a crowded ferry next to a frazzled remote worker, lounging outside a garden center, or basking in the warmth of a café’s heat lamp.

Cannes Lions-winning director Camila Zapiola shot the commercials through production company Stink Films. The ads will launch on June 5 in the U.K., Italy, Hungary and Romania across TV, social and digital.

“We know that some younger adult consumers see Peroni Nastro Azzuro as a more formal drink choice and often for special occasions, which is why humor has been employed as a powerful creative device to show that gone are the days when premium meant traditional,” Peroni Nastro Azzuro global marketing manager Mike O’Donoghue told Adweek. “We wanted to move beyond rational messages and beautiful shots of effervescent amber liquid, and instead connect with this group of consumers with something a little more informal.”

Research has shown that younger adults have different drinking habits than older generations. O’Donoghue pointed out: “[Younger drinkers] can often be more health conscious, choiceful and discerning as a group, and as a result of being well-informed and exploratory, they also value quality, authenticity and a credible product story.”

Asahi Europe & International is branching out with its first light lager as it seeks to compete in a space typically dominated by Mexican and American beer brands. Amid increasing consumer demand for low-alcohol beverage options and growing health consciousness, the global light beer market is expected to reach a value of $386.9 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate of 2.5%, according to market researcher Prudour Private Ltd.

Peroni aims to be a top 10 global beer brand by 2030, and product innovation is a key part of its growth strategy. Last year, it launched the nonalcoholic beer Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

“Consumers globally have resonated with our message to live every moment with passion and flair in true Italian style, and as they increasingly seek quality and authenticity in what they buy, Peroni Nastro Azzuro has become a trusted choice,” O’Donoghue said. “As we continue to elevate more beer occasions as a distinct and meaningfully modern Italian lager, we get closer to achieving our dream of becoming a top 10 global beer brand.”

