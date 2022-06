How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

PepsiCo is shaking up the executive ranks among its various segments, including Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods, as the consumer packaged goods company looks to streamline leadership operations after two years of steady gains throughout the North American market.