PepsiCo On Connecting With Consumers in Web3 

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

With numerous brands making strides into Web3, PepsiCo is one of the many newly converging experiences. Always putting fans’ interests at the forefront, Pepsi’s strong cultural relevance and legacy are top of mind for its recent dive into the NFT space. Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s CMO stopped by Adweek’s Social Media Week to discuss launching into the space with Pepsi’s “Mic Drop Genesis NFT Collection” and key takeaways to help guide other creators.