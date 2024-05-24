Leaders from Glossier , Shopify , Mastercard and more will take the stage at Brandweek to share what strategies set them apart and how they incorporate the most valued emerging trends. Register to join us this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Peloton built its reputation in the exercise and fitness world by offering convenience and dynamic instructors. The brand offers the flexibility of working out in various settings, whether it’s on a stationary bike at home or accessing classes through the app while traveling. Peloton is recognized for its charismatic and influential instructors such as Kendall Toole.

Toole has been a multi-sport athlete, amateur boxer and actress. After graduating from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, she started her career in content production at a leading social media platform. Soon, she realized her passion for changing culture and empowering communities, especially women, to embrace their potential.

This path led her to her current role at Peloton, where she has gained widespread popularity and a significant presence on social media.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Toole as she shares her personal fitness journey and discusses her passionate mission to empower and inspire others beyond the confines of her workout classes.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora or iHeartRadio.