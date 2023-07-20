Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
One of the most important reasons agency CEOs flock to Cannes each June is for their clients. It’s an opportunity to wine and dine with countless partners, build bonds and secure current—or even new—business.
But not all clients are alike—some value their agency partnerships as extensions of their own teams, while others are notorious cost-cutters who have commoditized the industry.