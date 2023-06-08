Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Composite materials company Owens Corning is utilizing augmented reality to reach attendees of the 2023 AIA Conference on Architecture in San Francisco.

Created by creative agency Lafayette American, the company’s “Pink City Takeover: Where Performance Meets Purpose” campaign will see pink Owens Corning billboards displayed at San Francisco International Airport, the Moscone Center and area hotels. People are encouraged to scan the QR code on these billboards to access an augmented reality experience on their smart device.

The AR experience will allow people to view a small cityscape in augmented reality and tap on different parts of buildings (like a building’s foundation) to learn about Owens Corning’s commercial insulation products.

“Industry leadership doesn’t just mean bringing innovative products to market,” said Phil Bator, acd at Lafayette American. “It’s about using every tool available to show that Owens Corning is focused on the future.”