Tiffany Xingyu Wang is a pioneering leader in marketing, innovation and advocacy, driving positive change at a global scale. As chief marketing and trust officer at OpenWeb, a company that builds online communities around digital content, she oversees marketing and leads trust and safety efforts. Xingyu Wang is working to reshape the blueprint of advertising to put digital trust and safety at the core of strategic growth rather than an afterthought.

“In the last decade or so, it was never a priority on top of advertisers’ minds,” she said. “So how do we flip the script? How we define what good looks like so that CMOs and CROs can truly put digital trust and safety at the top of their top priority list.”

