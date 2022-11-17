Beauty brand L’Oréal has partnered with avatar platform Ready Player Me for a multi-brand partnership that will continue its aim to develop a more inclusive nature among Web3 audiences.

The company’s brands Maybelline New York and L’Oréal Professionnel will create makeup and hairstyles to be used on gamer avatars through Ready Player Me, which can be adopted across 4,000 platforms and apps worldwide including Spatial, HiberWorld and VRChat.

The looks have been designed and curated in partnership with 3D artists to give everyone across virtual worlds the opportunity to express their own personal style online.

“We believe that the future of beauty will be physical, digital and virtual,” said Asmita Dubey, chief digital and marketing officer of the L’Oréal Group. “Our brands are creating new, immersive and virtual experiences using virtual spaces, in-game customized experiences, in-virtual world advertising and virtual ambassadors and influencers. We are very excited to lay the foundations for the future of beauty on Web3 and the metaverse.”

Last month, L’Oreal announced it was teaming with Meta to launch a Web3 startup accelerator that would support the ideas of France-based Web3 companies.

Camille Kroely, chief metaverse officer for the L’Oréal Group, added: “This partnership allows us to better understand the appetite for virtual beauty amongst consumers and elevate beauty experiences. With more than 3 billion global gamers, our approach is to explore new beauty codes while making the experience more accessible and inclusive.”

She added: “Through creativity, technology and L’Oréal’s beauty expertise, we aim to offer a space for self-expression that reflects the diversity of our world beyond the ‘physical.’”