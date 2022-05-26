Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

U.K telecom O2 has just been announced as the official sponsor of ITV’s Love Island, Britain’s buzziest reality TV show. For its top marketer Simon Groves, the deal presents an opportunity to experiment with more “agile and reactive” marketing.