Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

Before a single NBA All-Star enters Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City this weekend, they’ll be throwing elbows with brands for space in the spotlight.

“NBA All-Star 2023 is a global celebration of our league, teams and players, serving as a special opportunity for our partners to authentically engage with our fans around the world,” Tara Mulcahy, the NBA’s head of marketing partnerships, told Adweek.

This year, the NBA welcomes more than 35 league partners to NBA All-Star Weekend. From the NBA Crossover fan festival at the Salt Palace Convention Center to the NBA All-Star Game itself, here are just a few examples of how brands are showing up in Utah this weekend.

Jordan Brand

Nike’s Jordan Brand is the host of Friday night’s 2023 Jordan Rising Stars mini tournament featuring NBA rookies, and second-year and G League players. On Sunday, it presents the All-Star Draft just before the All-Star Game. For the sixth straight year, those teams will wear Jordan Brand uniforms during the game.

Finally, fans can visit the Parlor23 hub in Salt Lake City for food, games, custom products and live talks with Jordan Brand athletes. The brand is also airing an ad featuring WNBA player Satou Sabally and WNBA legend Maya Moore targeting girls who want to play the game.

Kia

The automaker not only hosts the shooting, passing and dribbling skills challenge on Saturday night, but sponsors the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP and Kobe Bryant Trophy during the game on Sunday. At NBA Crossover, the league’s official automotive partner hosts an interactive video game, plus appearances by NBA stars.

State Farm

The insurer put its brand on State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, which includes the Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

Meanwhile, the NBA State Farm Assist Tracker Program is working with Lincoln Elementary School in Salt Lake City to renovate its facilities. For each assist, the insurance company will make a $1,900 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah and Raise the Future. It’s also debuting a new commercial featuring NBA star Chris Paul and Jake from State Farm.

Ruffles

The Frito-Lay brand hosts the All-Star Celebrity Game and puts its Ruffles 4-point Ridge Line on the court to give celebrities incentive to take an extra step back.

Shaq had to show Chuck how it’s done 🥊🤣 The Fellas reveal Chuck’s new @RUFFLES flavor! pic.twitter.com/X6qhk0Jrls — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Ruffles is also debuting its new hot dog chip flavor at JDawgs in Salt Lake City with help from Charles Barkley among others, and TV spots with new endorsers and NBA chip flavors.

Starry

PepsiCo’s lemon-lime Sierra Mist replacement, Starry, begins its broader partnership with the NBA by hosting Saturday’s 3-Point Contest—even putting its brand on a Starry Range spot on the floor that gives a shooter extra points.

Starry also hosts a basketball contest at NBA Crossover that gives fans a shot at $33,000 each day as they sample the new beverage, meet players and win merchandise.

AT&T

AT&T is the presenting sponsor of Saturday night’s Slam Dunk. All weekend, AT&T 5G will power the event’s Shaq Cam on Turner Sports and Bleacher Report, as well as the AT&T 5G Above the Rim Cam during the NBA All-Star game. The AT&T Legends Cam appears during the brand’s HBCU Classic on Saturday afternoon between Grambling State University and Southern University.

Ever wonder what it would be like to ball like @mrvincecarter15 and @Yg_Trece? Here's how our AT&T Playmaker came to life. Playable now on your phone or catch us in SLC at #NBACrossover to customize your skills. https://t.co/mHAxGklEOr #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Bso0KYsSka — AT&T (@ATT) February 15, 2023

At NBA Crossover, AT&T lets fans scan themselves to play digital games including a slam dunk contest. The brand also hosts the All-Star Game’s Sunday pregame concert with The Kid Laroi and Bia.

Michelob Ultra

The low-calorie beer brand hosts a Friday night concert at NBA Crossover featuring G-Eazy and Saweetie, as well as an immersive LED display emulating the brand’s NBA team can designs. Michelob Ultra is sponsoring player appearances at Salt Lake City bars and keeping fans posted on All-Star Game fashion under the hashtag #UltraDrip.

Meta Quest

The league’s official VR headset offers game demos for fans during NBA Crossover.

Mondelez: Oreo

There’s already a special edition NBA All-Star Oreo just for the event, but fans at NBA Crossover get to sample the cookie, order Oreos featuring their favorite team, jump into an Oreo photo booth and hang out with Oreo mascot Stufy. For fans who can’t make it, Mondelez is selling 12 packs of team-, All-Star- and Salt Lake City-themed Oreos on its OREOiD site.

2K

2K is dropping All-Star weekend right into NBA 2K2023 by adding All-Star in-game merchandise collections from multiple NBA licensee brands, All-Star 2023 jerseys and a trailer for All-Star items into its MyTeam mode. It’s also launching an NBA All-Star 2023 MyTeam pack, featuring NBA All-Star players and legends.

American Express

Just outside Vivint Arena, American Express’s Outside the Court space is hosting a tailoring shop for custom merchandise, a “dirty soda” shop curated by Pop Drinks, and block parties on Saturday and Sunday night that livestream the action from inside the arena.

Nike

Nike Basketball teamed with Sneakers to create an ice sculpture called Mt. 12 Ski, celebrating the Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s signature shoe, the Ja 1. Nike and Snkrs will be doing exclusive drops and featuring custom Ja Morant merchandise.

DoorDash

Along with serving as an associate sponsor of Rising Stars and performing in-venue deliveries to fans, DoorDash is hosting a PB& Jam competition on social media. Using NBA legends “Dr. J” Julius Erving from the East and Carlos Boozer from the West, DoorDash is making fans choose their favorite PB&J from each region before Erving and Boozer show up for a live session in Salt Lake City.

Google Pixel

Riding its Pixel pickup game ad from October into All-Star Weekend, Google Pixel creates a Pixel Playground that takes aspects of streetball culture from around the United States and turns them into an immersive pop-up experience.

Hennessy

One of LVMH’s cornerstone brands, Hennessy returns to its third All-Star Weekend as official spirit of the NBA. This time, it’s showcasing its ties to the league through its Court to Culture basketball court buildout at Salt Lake City’s Edison House. There’ll be musical performances, mixology classes and tastings at the NBA House, and a liquor pop-up shop at the convention center next to NBA Crossover.

Miscellaneous merch

Fans at NBA Crossover have access to exclusive and custom NBA merchandise from Bleacher Report, Canada Goose, Hypland, New Era, Outerstuff, Wilson and more.