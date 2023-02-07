Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Nick Jonas was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 13 years old. Since then, the pop star and actor has become a very public face for those managing the chronic health condition. In 2021, he starred in a Super Bowl campaign for a diabetes monitoring device by Dexcom and this year, after the brand sat out the 2022 game, Jonas is back to promote the new version of Dexcom’s continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM), the G7.

The new ad, which will air during the second quarter of the game, is meant to raise awareness of CGMs and help people control their health without the inconvenience and pain associated with finger sticks. The campaign will highlight the “magic moments” people with diabetes can achieve when using Dexcom G7 to lower their A1C and reduce hyper- and hypoglycemia.

In the “Feels Like Magic” 30-second spot by agency Marcus Thomas, Jonas states how the small G7 is the next big thing for diabetes management. Through some sharp visual special effects, Jonas “magically” shows the features of the G7, including quickly tracking numbers with an app and showing success, before he vanishes in a flash of smoke.

Jonas was thrilled to work with the brand again and with the director on the spot, Romain Laurent, who he had long admired.

“I thought it was a great way to visually articulate a bigger idea around the magic that this technology really provides … and that I know a lot of people have experienced in their life with diabetes while using Dexcom,” Jonas told Adweek.

Reaching 5 million insulin users during the game

Kevin Sayer, Dexcom’s CEO, told Adweek that the G7 is an evolution in CGM technology, as it’s smaller and easier to use for those with diabetes, including with the new app, which gives those with diabetes the ease of checking levels every five minutes. In addition, the company has continued to make CGM available to people through their insurance and through Medicare. The real reason the brand is advertising during the Super Bowl is to reach millions of potential customers.

“With nearly 5 million insulin users watching the Super Bowl, and still three-and-a-half of them not on CGM, we thought it’d be a great time to introduce a new product,” said Sayer.

Sayer added that having Jonas as a spokesperson for Dexcom is powerful for the brand and potential users.

“The message this time is it’s not magic, it just looks that way, and sums up how our community feels about this product,” said Sayer.

Bringing ‘warriors’ together

The campaign will extend beyond the Super Bowl, with Jonas encouraging Dexcom “warriors,” as the company calls Jonas and other users of the product to share their personal messaging about the ease of use of the G7 on social media.

“I think about myself very much as a part of a very big and supportive community of diabetics out there … and Dexcom shares that sentiment,” said Jonas.

A group of seven Dexcom warriors were invited to the Super Bowl set for a behind-the-scenes look at the spot and to share their inspiring stories with Jonas, including Mireya Martinez, a Texas-based pastor living with type 2 diabetes.

“It is extremely rewarding to be part of this Super Bowl campaign raising awareness for CGM and helping people with diabetes feel understood and represented,” said Martinez in a statement.

Jonas mentioned that he had a great time working with some of the warriors on the set, getting to meet them and the campaign encourages people to share their “magic moments” on social media.

Jonas recounted a magic moment with his G7 he had recently when skiing in Colorado after a few years of not skiing. “ I did a couple runs and then went on a ski lift and was able to pull up my phone quickly and see that my glucose was rapidly going down. So, I pulled a juice out of my bag and made a real time adjustment that helped make my experience that day so much better.”

Jonas thought back to when he was diagnosed at 13 and how there wasn’t a public figure he could relate to. Today, he is happy to share his story with others on a public stage like the Super Bowl.

Sayer acknowledged that buying a Super Bowl spot isn’t cheap, but the brand feels it’s worth it because of the increase of awareness.

“We do this to create awareness—here’s the features of our product that are something that would make your life better,” said Sayer.