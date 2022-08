The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Two acronyms have been major trends in the world of sports marketing this past year: name, image and likeness (NIL) deals and NFTs. While NFTs have started to lag, one brand is banking on being able to lift them up with the help of rising college athletes. And, of course, a little nostalgia.