The Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama bills itself as “Nascar’s biggest and baddest track.” Opened in 1969, the 2,000-acre site contains stock car racing’s longest oval (2.66 miles) and an 80,000-seat grandstand. Thanks to a recent $50 million renovation, the complex now includes the new Paddock Club, which boasts hors d’oeuvres, a 41-foot video screen and a perch on victory lane.