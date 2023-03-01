Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

To convey the unique experience of eating in a Nando’s restaurant to Gen Z consumers, the U.K. chain has introduced a new brand platform, “This Must Be The Place,” to promote it as a place where people can be together.

The South African-Portuguese-inspired restaurant, known for its flame-grilled Peri-Peri chicken, has around 456 stores across the United Kingdom.

The new positioning comes from a campaign created by New Commercial Arts and directed by “The End Of The F***ing World” creator Jonathan Entwhistle. It also includes the brand’s first sonic logo, inspired by its South African heritage and the ‘Afro-Luso’ music playlists in restaurants.

To reach a younger audience, the one-minute film re-enacts the experience of one boy who tells his friends about visiting a restaurant, incorporating his voice over other actors in each of the scenarios he shares. It includes cameos from some of Nando’s famous fans, including England footballer Bukayo Saka, Instagram icon Grime Gran, TikTok chef LetsMunch and music artist Niko B.

This is the first national campaign from Nandos since 2020. It will be running across TV, broadcaster video on demand, cinema, out-of-home, social media and Radio starting March 1.

Nandos U.K. will encourage users to share their favorite stories of visiting a restaurant through its social media channels for the chance to win prizes and experiences throughout the year.

In a statement, Nando’s head of brand, Hannah Smith, said the new creative platform would inform all brand activity moving forwards.

“We’re so proud to be able to offer such a unique experience as a restaurant—whether it’s trying a new spice on the Peri-ometer or telling your mates about a first date you had—everyone has a Nando’s story,” she added.

