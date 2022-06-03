Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

On this week’s episode of the Most Powerful Women in Sports podcast, Adweek’s former chief content officer Lisa Granatstein sits down with Katrina Adams, former president and chief executive of the U.S. Tennis Association. Adams is also the author of Own the Arena: Getting Ahead, Making a Difference, and Succeeding as the Only One—it’s both a memoir and a career playbook.