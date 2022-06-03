Women in Sports

MPWIS Podcast: Tennis Star Katrina Adams on Mental Health in Sports

Hear from the author of Own the Arena and former CEO of the US Tennis Association

By Adweek Staff

43 seconds ago

On this week’s episode of the Most Powerful Women in Sports podcast, Adweek’s former chief content officer Lisa Granatstein sits down with Katrina Adams, former president and chief executive of the U.S. Tennis Association. Adams is also the author of Own the Arena: Getting Ahead, Making a Difference, and Succeeding as the Only One—it’s both a memoir and a career playbook.

