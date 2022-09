Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

On this week’s episode of Most Powerful Women in Sports, Adweek’s senior TV reporter Mollie Cahillane is joined by Olympic gold medalist and eight-time world champion Hilary Knight, who broke the all-time points record in the Women’s World Hockey Championship this year.