Coca-Cola is the latest major brand to branch out into entertainment, with the release of a film anthology series on Prime Video that tells stories about Christmas.

The anthology is the first project from Coca-Cola’s new entertainment platform, “Real Magic Presents,” which will see the brand produce films in various formats that “celebrate stories of human connection, told in magical ways,” according to a company description.

The Christmas series, titled “Christmas Always Finds Its Way,” comprises three holiday-themed short films set in different parts of the world. It was produced by Imagine Entertainment, the production company founded by Academy Award-winning filmmakers Ron Howard and Brian Glazer and will stream on Prime Video starting Thursday.

OpenX, WPP’s bespoke team for Coca-Cola, developed the series with creative leadership from agency Grey.

The films were shot by different up-and-coming directors represented by production company Prettybird and tells diverse stories across three continents.

“Alma,” which is 12 minutes long and shot by award-winning Brazilian director Vellas, is set in a Mexican town that is famous for making Christmas decorations year-round. When the townspeople struggle to summon the holiday feeling, an unexpected event restores their spirit.

“Les Petits Mondes De Noël,” running at 11 minutes, is a romance between two estranged lovers who work at a neighboring record store and bookshop in Paris. It was directed by JB Braud, who is known for his 2019 short film “In the Still Night” and Apple’s 2021 iPhone ad “The Painters.”

Finally, “Christmas Bites,” at 10 minutes long, is a comedy set in the U.S. about a vampire who meets his girlfriend’s parents for the first time and his long-time rival, Santa Claus. Oscar- and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Alex Buono, known for his work on Netflix series Russian Doll, directed it.

Each film is set in a different country such as Mexico

After this Christmas series, Coca-Cola will continue to collaborate with filmmakers, writers, producers and platforms to create more pieces of entertainment under the “Real Magic Presents” umbrella, said Pratik Thakar, the brand’s global head of creative strategy and content.

“Christmas provides a wonderful creative canvas for storytelling. We are delighted to have partnered with the incredible team at Imagine Entertainment to bring to life our first Christmas anthology, which celebrates moments of human connection and spirit,” Thakar said in a statement.

Though branded entertainment has been a marketing buzzword for years, recent signs point to a resurgence of it. For example, in September, WhatsApp released a short film on Prime Video about NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. And last year, Nike set up its own production studio, Waffle Iron Entertainment, which has struck a multiyear deal with Apple Original Films to make sports films.